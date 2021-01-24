21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.37

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 191721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

VNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after buying an additional 2,399,201 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,959,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.