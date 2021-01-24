25,227 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 48,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock opened at $299.92 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $310.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.73.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.