$254.99 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $254.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.30 million to $259.40 million. Green Dot reported sales of $238.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Shares of GDOT opened at $54.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 13,500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $824,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $27,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,060.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 870,739 shares of company stock worth $46,605,928. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Green Dot by 81.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

