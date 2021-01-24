259 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $217.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.32 and its 200 day moving average is $195.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $218.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.