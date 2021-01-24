2,600 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $137.82 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $153.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.42.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

