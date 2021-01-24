$268.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) will report sales of $268.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $273.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%.

CMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 23.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.72. 398,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

