$3.47 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report sales of $3.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $2.80 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $139.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $120.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $160.90 million, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $216.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSW. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. OneSpaWorld has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

