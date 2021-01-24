$3.80 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings per share of $3.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.36 and the lowest is $3.50. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Saturday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.67 to $14.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Several research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.57.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $380.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $270.08 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.33.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

