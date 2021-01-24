30,500 Shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $5,466,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNOG opened at $20.69 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

