$318.89 Million in Sales Expected for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to post $318.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $322.78 million. Verso reported sales of $587.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.88 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRS. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Verso by 278.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Verso by 465.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 141,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,961. The company has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -210.53%.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.