$35.15 Million in Sales Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) to post sales of $35.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.20 million and the lowest is $35.10 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $178.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $178.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $156.35 million, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $163.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSMT shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 221,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OSMT opened at $4.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $279.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

