$35.84 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to post sales of $35.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $35.90 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $28.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.27. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,232 shares of company stock worth $10,057,873 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,208,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,524,000 after purchasing an additional 291,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2,861.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 851,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

