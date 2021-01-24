$364.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $364.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.10 million. Stride posted sales of $257.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stride by 285.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 207.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 125,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.70. 561,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,830. Stride has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

