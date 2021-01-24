$389.26 Million in Sales Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will post $389.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.40 million to $390.12 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHC stock remained flat at $$4.42 during trading on Tuesday. 1,024,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

