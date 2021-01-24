3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.36

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 347787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

