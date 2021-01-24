$4.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post $4.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.19 million to $5.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $5.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $56.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.11 million to $71.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $51.99 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $113.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,997. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 570,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,630. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

