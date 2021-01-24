$420.96 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $420.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $451.92 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NLY stock remained flat at $$8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,525,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.