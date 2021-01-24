$420.96 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $420.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $451.92 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NLY stock remained flat at $$8.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,525,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,206,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

