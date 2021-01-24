431 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.