$44.75 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce sales of $44.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.40 million and the highest is $45.09 million. Broadwind reported sales of $49.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $202.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $203.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $201.34 million, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $211.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%.

BWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of BWEN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.98. 1,598,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,113. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $152.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

