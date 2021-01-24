4,437 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

