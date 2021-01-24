598 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CSFB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,981.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

