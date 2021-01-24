5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.58

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 98654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$2.90 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$287.74 million and a PE ratio of 57.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.