6,660 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $70.95 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

