$69.89 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce $69.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.72 million and the lowest is $68.73 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $73.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $279.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.58 million to $282.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $276.78 million, with estimates ranging from $274.44 million to $280.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth $234,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

