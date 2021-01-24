$726.46 Million in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post sales of $726.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.00 million. GMS posted sales of $761.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 187,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in GMS by 72.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

