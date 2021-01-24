$843.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will announce $843.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $869.20 million. The Toro posted sales of $767.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 308.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 608,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Toro by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 556,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $101.16. The company had a trading volume of 424,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,897. The Toro has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

