8,634 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

