8,660 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 867,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 213,373 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $12,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $58.53 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,305,002.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

