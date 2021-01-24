Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00076194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.08 or 0.00803096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.77 or 0.04578319 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00027828 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 25,370,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,370,999 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

