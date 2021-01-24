Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Trading Up 7.1%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 2,324,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,617,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 31,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 972,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,985.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,517 shares of company stock valued at $630,764. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

