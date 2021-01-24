Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $819.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 74,919 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 35.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANF opened at $24.32 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

