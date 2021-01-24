Abyss (ABYSS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Abyss has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $244,860.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00074069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.19 or 0.00733337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.45 or 0.04403950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

