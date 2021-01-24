Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) traded down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $11.78. 1,092,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 691,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

The stock has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

