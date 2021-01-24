Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $2.29. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 4,923,403 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $161.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

