Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham Sells 1,041 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $127.99.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,195,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,417 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

