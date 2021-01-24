Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Admiral Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

