Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,067 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $472.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,123,662. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

