Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADYEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Adyen

