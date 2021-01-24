Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.73

Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.73 and traded as high as $20.67. Aegion shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 76,527 shares trading hands.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $634.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of Aegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aegion by 204.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Aegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

