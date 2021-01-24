Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives $27.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a report on Sunday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.47. 238,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. Research analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

