Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.78

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.78 and traded as high as $38.27. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 42,194 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$710.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.78.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.99. The firm had revenue of C$281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 2.4700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

