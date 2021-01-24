Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Hits $38.59 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Aion has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and $9.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,327.89 or 0.99738698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.27 or 0.00331971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.00700578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00157457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002064 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00030215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

