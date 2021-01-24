Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akamai is well-positioned to benefit from growth in Internet traffic and increasing demand for cloud security solutions. Rising instances of cyberattacks is boosting demand for the company’s application-layer firewall and bot management services. Consistent momentum in adoption of Bot Manager service, Secure Web Gateway, Page Integrity Manager and Enterprise Defender are expected to drive the top line, going ahead. Akamai also raised guidance for 2020. However, management expects ban of 59 China-based apps in India to stay put for remainder of 2020 and anticipates the proposed ban (if put into action) on those apps in U.S. commencing from mid-November to have a negative impact on the fourth quarter revenues. Also, increasing bandwidth costs remain a major concern. Notably, Akamai’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

AKAM opened at $109.06 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.42. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,347,782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $148,984,000 after buying an additional 433,879 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,095,560 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $121,103,000 after acquiring an additional 286,400 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,322,570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after acquiring an additional 268,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 347,185 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,933 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 223,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

