Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Trading Up 6.7%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 6,519,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 6,135,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 784.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 218,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

