Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

ALBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. The firm has a market cap of $668.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

