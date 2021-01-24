Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives $48.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANCUF. Barclays lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

