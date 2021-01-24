Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,809,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,720,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,051,000 after buying an additional 520,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,002,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

