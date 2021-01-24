Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%.

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

