Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Shares Up 0.1%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.24. 5,720 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 168,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,021,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter.

