Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,845.50.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

